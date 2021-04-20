Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Revenue clocked in at $11.50 million, up 51.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] loss -7.28% on the last trading session, reaching $0.98 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Denison Announces Discovery Of High-Grade Uranium Mineralization At Mcclean Lake South.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report the discovery of new high-grade unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization from the winter 2021 exploration program completed at the Company’s 22.5% owned McClean Lake Joint Venture (“McClean Lake” or “MLJV”). Three of the final four drill holes completed by Orano Canada Inc. (“Orano Canada”), 77.5% owner and operator of the MLJV, returned uranium mineralization at the McClean South target area (see Figure 1), with the results highlighted by drill hole MCS-34, which returned 5.04% eU3O8 over 14.0 metres (including 14.86% eU3O8 over 3.9 metres). View PDF version.

Andy Yackulic, P. Geo., Denison’s Director, Exploration, commented, “The latest results from McClean South are quite exciting. Not only has drilling intersected very high-grade uranium, but the mineralization is open along strike to the west for at least 250 metres and approximately 70 metres to the east towards the McClean South 8E pod. The mineralized intersection in MCS-34 represents one of the better mineralized intersections reported on the McClean Lake property to date – which is impressive, as the property has been explored since the mid-1970s and has previously produced over 50 million pounds U3O8.”.

Denison Mines Corp. represents 669.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $698.44 million with the latest information. DNN stock price has been found in the range of $0.97 to $1.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.62M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 15718326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.83. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1111, while it was recorded at 1.0446 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6418 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.