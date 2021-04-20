Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] – find out why.

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] loss -10.81% on the last trading session, reaching $34.25 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Playboy and Nifty Gateway Partner to Bring 70-Year Art Legacy to Blockchain.

Partnership features upcoming NFT art collaborations with major digital artists and grants to support emerging artists.

Playboy, the iconic brand owned by PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) and Nifty Gateway, the Gemini-owned all-in-one platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles, announced a partnership to create a series of Playboy x Nifty digital art collaborations on Nifty Gateway’s blockchain-powered marketplace as the start to its long-term relationship. The partnership will kick off with an upcoming Playboy x Slimesunday release of original works developed by Slimesunday in partnership with Playboy’s editorial and archival curators, followed by participation in a Pride-themed curation in June with digital artist Blake Kathryn.

PLBY Group Inc. represents 33.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.27 billion with the latest information. PLBY stock price has been found in the range of $33.30 to $38.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, PLBY reached a trading volume of 3790769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for PLBY stock

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.56. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 100.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 240.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.72, while it was recorded at 38.02 for the last single week of trading.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]

There are presently around $142 million, or 11.90% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 1,045,000, which is approximately 111.111% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 706,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.2 million in PLBY stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $19.39 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 3,271,135 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 904,616 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,152,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,627,943 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 161,403 shares during the same period.