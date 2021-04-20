Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Revenue clocked in at $8.50 million, up 71.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] loss -6.89% or -0.39 points to close at $5.27 with a heavy trading volume of 18683065 shares. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Bionano Genomics Announces Pre-Clinical Evaluation of Optical Genome Mapping by the Foundation for Embryonic Competence.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the launch of an IRB-approved preclinical evaluation study using optical genome mapping (OGM) by the Foundation for Embryonic Competence (FEC) based in Basking Ridge, NJ. FEC is a nonprofit organization providing preimplantation embryo diagnostic tests for patients who are undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the study, FEC will use OGM with the Saphyr system as a research tool to analyze the genomes of couples who have experienced recurrent pregnancy loss or recurrent embryo implantation failure. The study’s objective is to determine whether the improved resolution of OGM, compared to traditional methods, can identify structural rearrangements that could form the basis of downstream targeted testing the embryos before implantation, and thereby potentially lead to improved outcomes of the IVF procedure.

It opened the trading session at $5.44, the shares rose to $5.70 and dropped to $5.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNGO points out that the company has recorded 813.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1496.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.63M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 18683065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 186.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for BNGO stock

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.81. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -38.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 813.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1405.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 6.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $71 million, or 4.50% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,132,899, which is approximately 28.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 2,100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.89 million in BNGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.35 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 53.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 5,160,521 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,260,671 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 6,086,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,507,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,104,760 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,108,869 shares during the same period.