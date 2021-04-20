B. Riley Securities lifts Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] plunged by -$0.63 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.80 during the day while it closed the day at $12.60. The company report on April 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS LDOS, REGI, VLDR, WKHS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) Class Period: 5/3/2018 – 2/25/2021Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 3, 2021SECURITIES FRAUD To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-renewable-energy-group-inc-securities-litigation.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock has also gained 1.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WKHS stock has declined by -46.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.50% and lost -36.30% year-on date.

The market cap for WKHS stock reached $1.41 billion, with 120.65 million shares outstanding and 110.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.60M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 14880958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1005.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 457.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.40, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 21.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2942.95 and a Gross Margin at -838.38. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5010.81.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.38. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of $536,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workhorse Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 146.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WKHS.

There are presently around $604 million, or 38.50% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,097,121, which is approximately 14.225% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,231,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.92 million in WKHS stocks shares; and SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $48.59 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly -2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 14,888,632 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 6,698,631 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 26,386,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,973,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,926,917 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,128,490 shares during the same period.