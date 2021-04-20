Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] Is Currently -13.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ANIX] traded at a low on 04/19/21, posting a -13.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.06. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Anixa Biosciences and Moffitt Cancer Center Report US FDA Request of Additional Information for CAR-T Therapy.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has requested additional information regarding its Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell therapy (CAR-T) being developed in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center (MCC).

The study under the Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been placed on clinical hold pending submission of additional information requested by the FDA. Within the next 30 days, it is expected that the FDA will provide a letter to MCC with detailed and specific information requested. MCC will assemble and submit information addressing the request as soon as possible thereafter. Successive to the submission, the FDA will continue its review of the IND.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1222717 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Anixa Biosciences Inc. stands at 7.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.87%.

The market cap for ANIX stock reached $133.53 million, with 25.16 million shares outstanding and 23.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 634.19K shares, ANIX reached a trading volume of 1222717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anixa Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 267.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has ANIX stock performed recently?

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.69. With this latest performance, ANIX shares dropped by -41.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ANIX is now -151.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -143.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, ANIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] managed to generate an average of -$2,504,589 per employee.Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings analysis for Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANIX.

Insider trade positions for Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]

There are presently around $7 million, or 5.80% of ANIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 663,025, which is approximately 0.936% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 618,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 million in ANIX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in ANIX stock with ownership of nearly 9.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anixa Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ANIX] by around 209,486 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 235,965 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,355,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,800,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANIX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,151 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 141,836 shares during the same period.