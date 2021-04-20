American Resources Corporation [AREC] is 47.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ: AREC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.28%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that American Resources Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor ‘Ask the CEO’ Event.

Specialized event intended to provide retail investors direct access to ask their questions to Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO.

Questions can be typed in live during the event or pre-submitted through the event website at virtualinvestorco.com.

Over the last 12 months, AREC stock rose by 168.22%. The average equity rating for AREC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $141.00 million, with 36.41 million shares outstanding and 16.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, AREC stock reached a trading volume of 1966471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Resources Corporation [AREC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Resources Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 128.18.

AREC Stock Performance Analysis:

American Resources Corporation [AREC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.28. With this latest performance, AREC shares dropped by -35.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.20 for American Resources Corporation [AREC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Resources Corporation [AREC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1552.09 and a Gross Margin at -838.46. American Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -967.81.

Additionally, AREC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 287.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Resources Corporation [AREC] managed to generate an average of -$1,025,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.American Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AREC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Resources Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AREC.

American Resources Corporation [AREC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 3.70% of AREC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,342,321, which is approximately 309.163% of the company’s market cap and around 21.80% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 146,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in AREC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.36 million in AREC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ:AREC] by around 1,495,483 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 10,548 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 366,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,872,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 472,877 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,548 shares during the same period.