American Express Company [AXP] gain 24.05% so far this year. What now?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] closed the trading session at $149.99 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $148.69, while the highest price level was $150.45. The company report on April 12, 2021 that American Express Ranks 10th on Fortune’s List of 100 Best Companies to Work For.

This year’s ranking marks the company’s second consecutive year among the Top 10 companies on the list.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has ranked 10th on the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in the U.S., marking the company’s second consecutive year among the Top 10. This placement reflects American Express’ strong focus on backing colleagues and providing opportunities to learn, grow and have a meaningful and unique career journey. The ranking, based in large part on feedback from employees, underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment where colleagues feel seen, heard and like they truly belong.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.05 percent and weekly performance of 1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 3436519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $144.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $148, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 43.90.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.67 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.20, while it was recorded at 147.90 for the last single week of trading, and 115.31 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +69.21. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.16.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.05. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $48,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Company posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 15.83%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $102,040 million, or 86.60% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,991,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.05 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.97 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 0.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 800 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 32,606,695 shares. Additionally, 730 investors decreased positions by around 36,516,913 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 611,190,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 680,314,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,328,189 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,518,184 shares during the same period.