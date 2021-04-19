ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $28

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] price surged by 8.62 percent to reach at $2.53. The company report on March 22, 2021 that ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020.

– Generates Record Full Year Net Income of $524 Million.

– Continues to Deliver Industry Leading Operating Margins.

A sum of 1273807 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 959.57K shares. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares reached a high of $32.45 and dropped to a low of $29.52 until finishing in the latest session at $31.87.

The one-year ZIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.51. The average equity rating for ZIM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $33.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ZIM Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.96 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.13, while it was recorded at 29.54 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 41.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10,794.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 685.48. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.