Wolfe Research lifts Masco Corporation [MAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] surged by $1.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $65.29 during the day while it closed the day at $64.59. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2021 First Quarter.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced that it will hold a conference call regarding 2021 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (855) 226-2726 (855-22MASCO) and from outside the U.S. at (706) 679-3614. Please use the conference identification number 9998268.

The 2021 first quarter results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on April 28, 2021 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

Masco Corporation stock has also gained 2.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAS stock has inclined by 14.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.55% and gained 17.59% year-on date.

The market cap for MAS stock reached $16.05 billion, with 261.00 million shares outstanding and 252.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 3044334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $65.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MAS stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MAS shares from 69 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 86.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.03 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.37, while it was recorded at 63.25 for the last single week of trading, and 56.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.96. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 40.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masco Corporation [MAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,529.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,508.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masco Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 10.25%.

There are presently around $15,246 million, or 96.50% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,615,253, which is approximately -1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,785,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.22 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly -1.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 18,897,200 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 24,040,294 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 193,112,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,050,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,844,285 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,803,104 shares during the same period.