William Blair lifts RealPage Inc. [RP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RealPage Inc. [NASDAQ: RP] traded at a high on 04/16/21, posting a 0.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $88.57. The company report on April 14, 2021 that RealPage Honored as EPA 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year.

RealPage Recognized for Driving Innovation In Sustainability Practices.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. As the EPA’s highest level of recognition, the Partner of the Year award celebrates companies that exhibit a commitment to transforming environmental innovation and protection through energy efficiency.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5786382 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RealPage Inc. stands at 0.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.37%.

The market cap for RP stock reached $8.96 billion, with 99.59 million shares outstanding and 90.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, RP reached a trading volume of 5786382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RealPage Inc. [RP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RP shares is $90.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for RealPage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for RealPage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealPage Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for RP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has RP stock performed recently?

RealPage Inc. [RP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, RP shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.35 for RealPage Inc. [RP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.23, while it was recorded at 87.92 for the last single week of trading, and 72.10 for the last 200 days.

RealPage Inc. [RP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealPage Inc. [RP] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.45 and a Gross Margin at +51.18. RealPage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Total Capital for RP is now 4.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RealPage Inc. [RP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.80. Additionally, RP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RealPage Inc. [RP] managed to generate an average of $6,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.RealPage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for RealPage Inc. [RP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RealPage Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RealPage Inc. go to 24.11%.

Insider trade positions for RealPage Inc. [RP]

There are presently around $8,248 million, or 92.00% of RP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,273,839, which is approximately 2.374% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,295,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.46 million in RP stocks shares; and STOCKBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC, currently with $365.12 million in RP stock with ownership of nearly -0.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealPage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in RealPage Inc. [NASDAQ:RP] by around 19,184,175 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 21,117,903 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 52,816,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,118,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RP stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,600,035 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,635,955 shares during the same period.