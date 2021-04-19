why NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.96

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] slipped around -0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.55 at the close of the session, down -8.74%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that NexTier Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) (“NexTier” or the “Company”) announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Hosting the call will be Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kenneth Pucheu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the IR Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nextierofs.com, or live over the telephone by dialing (855) 560-2574, or for international callers, (412) 542-4160 and referencing NexTier Oilfield Solutions. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers, (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10155091. The replay will be available until May 12, 2021. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our website at www.nextierofs.com for twelve months following the call.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock is now 3.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.93 and lowest of $3.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.74, which means current price is +16.01% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, NEX reached a trading volume of 1348847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEX shares is $4.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NEX shares from 11.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

How has NEX stock performed recently?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, NEX shares dropped by -18.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEX.

Insider trade positions for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

There are presently around $799 million, or 90.50% of NEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEX stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 40,083,179, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FEINBERG STEPHEN, holding 40,083,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.29 million in NEX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $73.81 million in NEX stock with ownership of nearly 5.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX] by around 53,842,457 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 12,090,000 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 159,259,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,192,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,171,807 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,995,292 shares during the same period.