why McAfee Corp. [MCFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.00

McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ: MCFE] loss -6.38% or -1.66 points to close at $24.37 with a heavy trading volume of 4267887 shares. The company report on April 16, 2021 that McAfee Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended March 27, after the United States markets close on Tuesday, May 4. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

McAfee Corp. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast DetailsDate: May 4, 2021Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern TimeDial-in: (833) 301-1122 (US and Canada)(631) 658-1012 (International)Conference ID: 3087333Webcast: https://ir.mcafee.com/news-and-events/events.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, MCFE reached to a volume of 4267887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCFE shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for McAfee Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for McAfee Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $27, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MCFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McAfee Corp. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for McAfee Corp. [MCFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.42, while it was recorded at 25.32 for the last single week of trading.

McAfee Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McAfee Corp. go to 12.54%.

There are presently around $3,310 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCFE stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 66,587,129, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 18,852,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.43 million in MCFE stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $138.83 million in MCFE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ:MCFE] by around 135,840,333 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 150 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,840,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCFE stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,840,333 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 150 shares during the same period.