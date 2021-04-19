why 3M Company [MMM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $190.58

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] gained 0.56% or 1.1 points to close at $198.58 with a heavy trading volume of 2733413 shares. The company report on April 14, 2021 that 3M announces upcoming investor event.

3M (NYSE: MMM) announced the following investor event:.

First-quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8 a.m. CDT. The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.

It opened the trading session at $198.72, the shares rose to $199.67 and dropped to $197.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMM points out that the company has recorded 17.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, MMM reached to a volume of 2733413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $190.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on MMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 35.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for MMM stock

3M Company [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.75 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.98, while it was recorded at 197.42 for the last single week of trading, and 171.20 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.61 and a Gross Margin at +48.47. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.69. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $56,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

3M Company [MMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3M Company posted 2.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 8.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 3M Company [MMM]

There are presently around $75,986 million, or 67.00% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,041,350, which is approximately -0.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,174,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.18 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.97 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly -1.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,125 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 21,672,224 shares. Additionally, 861 investors decreased positions by around 16,735,426 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 344,240,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,648,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 260 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,432,117 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,164,415 shares during the same period.