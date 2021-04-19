Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] Stock trading around $100.26 per share: What’s Next?

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE: WAL] closed the trading session at $100.26 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $92.17, while the highest price level was $101.17. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Western Alliance Bancorp. to Host Earnings Call.

Western Alliance Bancorp. (NYSE:WAL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76480.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 67.24 percent and weekly performance of 7.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 170.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 797.45K shares, WAL reached to a volume of 1731683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $105.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.08.

WAL stock trade performance evaluation

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, WAL shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 259.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.34, while it was recorded at 94.61 for the last single week of trading, and 57.37 for the last 200 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.28. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.45.

Return on Total Capital for WAL is now 16.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, WAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] managed to generate an average of $264,543 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorporation go to 8.00%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,790 million, or 86.20% of WAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 8,371,390, which is approximately 24.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,048,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $806.92 million in WAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $741.98 million in WAL stock with ownership of nearly 3.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE:WAL] by around 12,993,598 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 9,154,108 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 65,524,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,671,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,421,282 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,716,457 shares during the same period.