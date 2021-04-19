Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] price plunged by -1.31 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Intercept Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer.

Rocco Venezia Appointed Chief Accounting Officer and Acting CFO -.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Intercept Reiterates 2021 Financial Guidance -.

A sum of 5353397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $21.50 and dropped to a low of $19.82 until finishing in the latest session at $20.28.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17.

ICPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, ICPT shares dropped by -13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.08 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.99, while it was recorded at 21.11 for the last single week of trading, and 35.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.27 and a Gross Margin at +96.82. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.91.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -42.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.29. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 99.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$551,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ICPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $542 million, or 82.70% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,497,611, which is approximately -6.178% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,828,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.37 million in ICPT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $51.73 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly 50.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 4,796,028 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,611,602 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 15,306,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,714,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 631,167 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,647,043 shares during the same period.