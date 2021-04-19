Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] closed the trading session at $0.63 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.61, while the highest price level was $0.70. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Cyren Joins Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace.

Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables organizations to discover, share and consume security orchestration innovations from a global ecosystem to scale up automation.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a global provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, announced that is has joined the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, the industry’s most comprehensive security orchestration marketplace. Cyren joins an elite group of Cortex XSOAR Marketplace partners to provide automated threat intelligence content packs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.38 percent and weekly performance of -22.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, CYRN reached to a volume of 2515057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cyren Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Cyren Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyren Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

CYRN stock trade performance evaluation

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.24. With this latest performance, CYRN shares dropped by -30.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.88 for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9609, while it was recorded at 0.7133 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0813 for the last 200 days.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.64 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. Cyren Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.44.

Return on Total Capital for CYRN is now -36.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.35. Additionally, CYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] managed to generate an average of -$77,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Cyren Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyren Ltd. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyren Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 54.70% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 32,211,010, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,839,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 million in CYRN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.53 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly 5.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyren Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 86,437 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 239,045 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 35,599,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,924,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,137 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 237,145 shares during the same period.