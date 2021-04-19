Wall Street Analyst Initiated Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.00%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Avinger Achieves Commercial Milestone with More Than 100 Accounts Using Pantheris SV.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), reported that more than 100 accounts have purchased Pantheris SV OCT-guided atherectomy catheters for the treatment of PAD since product launch in the third quarter of 2019.

“By combining real-time intravascular imaging with the precise control of directional atherectomy, our Pantheris SV device is proving to be an optimal choice for the treatment of peripheral artery disease in small vessels,” commented Jeff Soinski, Avinger’s President and CEO. “Due to the low profile and longer length of the device, physicians are able to safely and effectively target the more distal regions of the vasculature below-the-knee (BTK), increasing the number of addressable procedures for Avinger by as much as 50%. We sold more than 1,700 Pantheris SV catheters in 2020, growing revenue for the device by more than 100% compared to 2019, and 2021 is off to an exciting start.”.

Over the last 12 months, AVGR stock rose by 148.69%. The average equity rating for AVGR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $115.30 million, with 95.30 million shares outstanding and 94.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.42M shares, AVGR stock reached a trading volume of 4899319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avinger Inc. [AVGR]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.30 to $1, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on AVGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

AVGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.00. With this latest performance, AVGR shares dropped by -33.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 277.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.91 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6276, while it was recorded at 1.2660 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7996 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avinger Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -198.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -216.94.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -68.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.41. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$253,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

AVGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avinger Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGR.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 8.00% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,337,400, which is approximately -0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,577,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 million in AVGR stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.53 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 1,636,391 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 660,207 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,223,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,519,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,528 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 137,170 shares during the same period.