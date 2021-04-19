Vine Energy Inc. [VEI] fell -13.93% so far this year. What now?

Vine Energy Inc. [NYSE: VEI] closed the trading session at $11.62 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.86, while the highest price level was $11.76. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Vine Energy Inc. Schedules First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Vine Energy Inc. (the “Company”) announced that it expects to release first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Monday, May 17, 2021, before commencement of trading.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website following the call.

If compared to the average trading volume of 843.75K shares, VEI reached to a volume of 1162600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vine Energy Inc. [VEI]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vine Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Vine Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VEI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vine Energy Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VEI stock trade performance evaluation

Vine Energy Inc. [VEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20.

Vine Energy Inc. [VEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vine Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.