Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] is 42.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNT] gained 2.44% or 1.16 points to close at $48.64 with a heavy trading volume of 2940481 shares. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Verint Announces Successful Completion of Multiple Capital Structure Transactions.

Transactions Slightly Accretive to FYE22 Earnings Per Share.

Verint® Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), in connection with the completion of the previously announced investment from funds advised by Apax Partners, announced the completion of several enhancements to its capital structure (collectively “Capital Structure Transactions”).

It opened the trading session at $47.62, the shares rose to $48.75 and dropped to $47.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRNT points out that the company has recorded 78.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -140.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, VRNT reached to a volume of 2940481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNT shares is $58.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Verint Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Verint Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VRNT stock. On May 31, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VRNT shares from 65 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verint Systems Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for VRNT stock

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, VRNT shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.24, while it was recorded at 47.26 for the last single week of trading, and 32.39 for the last 200 days.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +65.13. Verint Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.57.

Return on Total Capital for VRNT is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.85. Additionally, VRNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] managed to generate an average of -$1,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Verint Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verint Systems Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verint Systems Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]

There are presently around $3,111 million, or 99.60% of VRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,745,335, which is approximately 2.781% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,961,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.32 million in VRNT stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $210.56 million in VRNT stock with ownership of nearly 15.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verint Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNT] by around 4,985,756 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 3,295,913 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 55,674,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,956,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,088,499 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,206 shares during the same period.