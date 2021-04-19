UBS slashes price target on L Brands Inc. [LB] – find out why.

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $66.84 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Victoria’s Secret Unveils Mother’s Day Campaign.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Victoria’s Secret unveils its latest campaign celebrating mothers and the strength and love they radiate every day.

The black and white imagery was lensed by renowned photographer Cass Bird featuring Grace Elizabeth and her husband Nicolas Krause; Helena Christensen and her son Mingus Reedus; Mayowa Nicholas and her mother Temmy; and Sabina Karlsson with her husband Ricky Jackson and son Zion. The campaign captures the beauty, authenticity and emotional connection between those photographed highlighting many stages of motherhood.

L Brands Inc. stock is now 79.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LB Stock saw the intraday high of $67.91 and lowest of $66.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.91, which means current price is +85.18% above from all time high which was touched on 04/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, LB reached a trading volume of 2258920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about L Brands Inc. [LB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $68.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $54 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LB stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LB shares from 50 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LB stock performed recently?

L Brands Inc. [LB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 446.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.76 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.09, while it was recorded at 66.56 for the last single week of trading, and 38.69 for the last 200 days.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for LB is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, LB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L Brands Inc. [LB] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for L Brands Inc. [LB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, L Brands Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to 14.03%.

Insider trade positions for L Brands Inc. [LB]

There are presently around $14,417 million, or 79.40% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,127,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in LB stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.31 billion in LB stock with ownership of nearly -18.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 24,085,468 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 22,995,217 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 168,612,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,693,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,035,710 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,949,423 shares during the same period.