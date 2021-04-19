Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] is 28.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] gained 2.34% or 4.14 points to close at $181.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3196501 shares. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Tractor Supply Company to Expand Carhartt Footprint in More Than 100 Retail Stores.

New Store-Within-a-Store Format Offers Customers Expanded Merchandise Selection.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced plans to expand its Carhartt offering in dozens of retail stores. Carhartt, America’s leading workwear manufacturer and a decades-long partner of Tractor Supply, will add several thousand additional square feet of branded, in-store shopping space to provide consumers with a dedicated shopping experience. The new “shop-in-shop” concept, which is currently in 10 stores, will roll out in more than 100 Tractor Supply stores in 2021, with an additional 25 stores added next year.

It opened the trading session at $177.96, the shares rose to $182.80 and dropped to $177.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSCO points out that the company has recorded 19.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -101.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, TSCO reached to a volume of 3196501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSCO shares is $166.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tractor Supply Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tractor Supply Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $175, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tractor Supply Company is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for TSCO stock

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, TSCO shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.94, while it was recorded at 178.59 for the last single week of trading, and 149.22 for the last 200 days.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.19 and a Gross Margin at +33.37. Tractor Supply Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.05.

Return on Total Capital for TSCO is now 24.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.09. Additionally, TSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] managed to generate an average of $17,623 per employee.Tractor Supply Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tractor Supply Company posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tractor Supply Company go to 11.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

There are presently around $18,564 million, or 91.10% of TSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,561,933, which is approximately -1.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,001,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in TSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $914.53 million in TSCO stock with ownership of nearly -6.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tractor Supply Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO] by around 11,581,589 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 12,812,818 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 78,121,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,515,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSCO stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,657 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,613,546 shares during the same period.