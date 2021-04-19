TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY] Stock trading around $14.39 per share: What’s Next?

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [NYSE: TPGY] closed the trading session at $14.39 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.36, while the highest price level was $15.60. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Edison Holdco B.V. Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement in Connection With the Proposed Business Combination of EVBox Group with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS) (“TPG Pace”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company that is focused on high-growth companies with strong environmental, social and governance principles, announced the confidential submission with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) relating to its previously announced business combination with ENGIE New Business S.A.S. (“Engie Seller”) pursuant to which TPG Pace expects to acquire Engie Seller’s subsidiary EV Charged B.V. (“EVBox Group”).

The draft Registration Statement was submitted to the SEC by Edison Holdco B.V. (“Dutch Holdco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of TPG Pace expected to be renamed EVBox Group N.V. at closing, with its common shares and warrants expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “EVB” and “EVB WS,” respectively. The confidential submission was made with audited 2019 financial statements of EVBox Group, and TPG Pace anticipates that a subsequent public filing of the Registration Statement will include the updated audited 2020 financial statements of EVBox Group. The business combination is expected, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of TPG Pace’s shareholders, to close after the SEC completes its review process of this confidential submission and any subsequent public filing and declares such public filing to be effective.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.38 percent and weekly performance of -20.50 percent. The stock has performed -26.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, TPGY reached to a volume of 2002192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is set at 1.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.50.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.22, while it was recorded at 16.03 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY] managed to generate an average of -$1,212,283 per employee.TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $421 million, or 67.20% of TPGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPGY stocks are: TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 4,957,302, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.86% of the total institutional ownership; LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,351,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.22 million in TPGY stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $29.86 million in TPGY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [NYSE:TPGY] by around 29,260,772 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 5,900 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,268,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPGY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,260,772 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.