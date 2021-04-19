Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] moved up 2.92: Why It’s Important

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] price surged by 2.92 percent to reach at $1.74. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit Rental Community in Phoenix, Arizona.

JV Secures $66 Million Construction Loan from Pinnacle Financial Partners and Trustmark.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living® rental subsidiary, and real estate investment firm The Davis Companies, have announced the formation of a new joint venture to develop Callia, a 403-unit multifamily rental community in Phoenix, AZ. The project is being financed through a $66 million construction loan facility from Pinnacle Financial Partners, as administrative agent, and Trustmark. The debt and equity were arranged by Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department. Toll Brothers Apartment Living will manage the development, marketing, and asset management of Callia.

A sum of 3184298 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. Toll Brothers Inc. shares reached a high of $62.00 and dropped to a low of $60.395 until finishing in the latest session at $61.29.

The one-year TOL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.04. The average equity rating for TOL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $57.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.74.

TOL Stock Performance Analysis:

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, TOL shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 185.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.01, while it was recorded at 60.06 for the last single week of trading, and 47.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toll Brothers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.67 and a Gross Margin at +20.82. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.31.

Return on Total Capital for TOL is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.75. Additionally, TOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] managed to generate an average of $99,250 per employee.

TOL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toll Brothers Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to 17.70%.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,566 million, or 89.80% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 12,542,404, which is approximately 0.56% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,478,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $764.83 million in TOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $618.21 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly 2.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 6,991,160 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 10,311,863 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 89,831,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,134,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 992,136 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,944,034 shares during the same period.