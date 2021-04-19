TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $38

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] price plunged by -2.29 percent to reach at -$1.05. The company report on April 16, 2021 that TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of Ublituximab in Multiple Sclerosis to be Presented at American Academy of Neurology 73rd Annual Meeting.

Ublituximab demonstrated superiority versus teriflunomide in reducing annualized relapse rates and MRI brain lesions.

Ublituximab was generally well tolerated, with no unexpected safety signals.

A sum of 3938506 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.42M shares. TG Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $49.3879 and dropped to a low of $44.39 until finishing in the latest session at $44.78.

The one-year TGTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.55. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $75.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $32 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGTX stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGTX shares from 20 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32214.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 328.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.57, while it was recorded at 44.75 for the last single week of trading, and 35.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -179996.05. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183803.29.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -85.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.26. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,136 per employee.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

TGTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,473 million, or 75.70% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,827,136, which is approximately 35.266% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,970,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.27 million in TGTX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $388.94 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly -1.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 21,542,163 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 8,165,714 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 70,171,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,879,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,683,953 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,840,616 shares during the same period.