Telsey Advisory Group lifts Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] traded at a high on 04/16/21, posting a 0.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.31. The company report on April 12, 2021 that URBN Announces Personnel Changes and a Sales Update.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), earlier this morning announced a personnel change at the Anthropologie Group. Hillary Super has stepped down as Global Chief Executive Officer. Her last day was Friday, April 9th. We thank Hillary for her service over the past four years and wish her well in the future.

Beginning, Tricia D. Smith, has joined the Anthropologie team as the new Global Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Smith brings with her impressive retail experience earned over 26 years spent within the Nordstrom merchant organization where she was Executive Vice President, General Merchandise Manager of Women’s, Young Contemporary, Designer, and Specialized Apparel. In 2019, Tricia left Nordstrom to become Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, of Tilly’s.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4511620 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at 4.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.98%.

The market cap for URBN stock reached $3.64 billion, with 97.80 million shares outstanding and 56.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, URBN reached a trading volume of 4511620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on URBN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has URBN stock performed recently?

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, URBN shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.61, while it was recorded at 37.31 for the last single week of trading, and 26.45 for the last 200 days.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.56 and a Gross Margin at +25.43. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.04.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.94. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] managed to generate an average of $65 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. posted -1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -487.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN.

Insider trade positions for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]

There are presently around $2,654 million, or 74.20% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,321,582, which is approximately 1.712% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,731,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.14 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $206.27 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 1.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 10,276,412 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 9,857,973 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 50,989,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,123,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,572,608 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,365,614 shares during the same period.