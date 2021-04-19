TAL Education Group [TAL] Revenue clocked in at $3.90 billion, down -16.99% YTD: What’s Next?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] price surged by 3.85 percent to reach at $2.2. The company report on April 6, 2021 that TAL Education Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on April 22, 2021.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended February 28, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

A sum of 3333769 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.01M shares. TAL Education Group shares reached a high of $60.11 and dropped to a low of $57.30 until finishing in the latest session at $59.36.

The one-year TAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.84. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $87.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $77 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 88 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.83.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.42, while it was recorded at 58.36 for the last single week of trading, and 72.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +55.14. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.37.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now 4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.29. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$2,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -433.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL.

TAL Education Group [TAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,063 million, or 97.50% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC with ownership of 58,795,227, which is approximately 7.442% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 54,362,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.44 billion in TAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 34,593,887 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 26,426,061 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 293,816,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,835,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,133,948 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,699,739 shares during the same period.