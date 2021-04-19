StoneMor Inc. [STON] is -17.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

StoneMor Inc. [NYSE: STON] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.27 during the day while it closed the day at $2.18. The company report on March 24, 2021 that StoneMor Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Four Cemeteries.

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire four cemeteries located within its East Coast geographic footprint for a total purchase price of $5,395,000, subject to customary working capital adjustments.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are very excited to announce that we have entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire four cemeteries within our East Coast geographic footprint. While this is a small first step, it represents a very important shift in our strategy from focusing on divesting assets to acquiring new locations that align with our existing portfolio.”.

StoneMor Inc. stock has also gained 16.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STON stock has declined by -39.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 139.35% and lost -17.11% year-on date.

The market cap for STON stock reached $195.70 million, with 106.99 million shares outstanding and 106.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 819.71K shares, STON reached a trading volume of 10114697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for StoneMor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2017, representing the official price target for StoneMor Inc. stock. On November 09, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for STON shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneMor Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for STON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

StoneMor Inc. [STON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.58. With this latest performance, STON shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 277.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for StoneMor Inc. [STON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 1.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneMor Inc. [STON] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.25 and a Gross Margin at +40.02. StoneMor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.76.

Return on Total Capital for STON is now -8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.14. Additionally, STON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneMor Inc. [STON] managed to generate an average of -$24,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.StoneMor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, StoneMor Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneMor Inc. go to 13.00%.

There are presently around $200 million, or 77.80% of STON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STON stocks are: AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 83,110,313, which is approximately 14.155% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,040,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 million in STON stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.39 million in STON stock with ownership of nearly -46.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneMor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in StoneMor Inc. [NYSE:STON] by around 11,637,396 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 10,447,354 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 69,612,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,697,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STON stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 411,649 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 9,025,383 shares during the same period.