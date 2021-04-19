Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] is 18.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX: XPL] loss -8.91% on the last trading session, reaching $0.67 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Solitario Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference April 19-20, 2021 (Virtual Conference).

Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”) (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference. The conference is being held on April 19-20, 2021 virtually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Christopher Herald, CEO of Solitario, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

Solitario Zinc Corp. represents 58.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.69 million with the latest information. XPL stock price has been found in the range of $0.62 to $0.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, XPL reached a trading volume of 3868087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solitario Zinc Corp. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for XPL stock

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.12. With this latest performance, XPL shares dropped by -29.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8993, while it was recorded at 0.7190 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5761 for the last 200 days.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for XPL is now -6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, XPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] managed to generate an average of -$313,000 per employee.Solitario Zinc Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 46.30 and a Current Ratio set at 46.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.10% of XPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,224,584, which is approximately 30.604% of the company’s market cap and around 16.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 445,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in XPL stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in XPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solitario Zinc Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX:XPL] by around 487,812 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 84,432 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,349,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,921,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 185,020 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 84,432 shares during the same period.