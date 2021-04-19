Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] Is Currently 2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE: RSI] closed the trading session at $14.62 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.97, while the highest price level was $15.50. The company report on April 12, 2021 that BetRivers.com Launches Its Award-Winning Online Casino in West Virginia.

BetRivers.com Casino Games Site Now Officially Available for West Virginians from Rush Street Interactive (RSI) and Century Casinos.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, announced the launch in West Virginia of its flagship brand and award-winning online casino platform, BetRivers.com, in West Virginia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.47 percent and weekly performance of -5.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, RSI reached to a volume of 3367487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on RSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for RSI in the course of the last twelve months was 212.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

RSI stock trade performance evaluation

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, RSI shares dropped by -27.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.43, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.16 for the last 200 days.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $448 million, or 56.10% of RSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,288,201, which is approximately 45.813% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,096,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.65 million in RSI stocks shares; and SHELTER HAVEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $28.77 million in RSI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE:RSI] by around 20,699,458 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,942,982 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,025,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,668,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,918,850 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,723,055 shares during the same period.