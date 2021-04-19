Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] stock Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $6

Palatin Technologies Inc. [AMEX: PTN] price plunged by -7.03 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Palatin Technologies to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor systems, announced that Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference on March 9-10, 2021. The company’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET and will remain available on the Investors page under Webcasts of Palatin’s website: www.Palatin.com for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.

A sum of 2940629 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.01M shares. Palatin Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.58 and dropped to a low of $0.54 until finishing in the latest session at $0.54.

Guru’s Opinion on Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Palatin Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2015, representing the official price target for Palatin Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palatin Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

PTN Stock Performance Analysis:

Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.93. With this latest performance, PTN shares dropped by -29.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7918, while it was recorded at 0.5809 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6110 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palatin Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20007.61. Palatin Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19006.88.

Return on Total Capital for PTN is now -25.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.58. Additionally, PTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] managed to generate an average of -$1,121,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Palatin Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

PTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palatin Technologies Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTN.

Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 13.20% of PTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,468,719, which is approximately -0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,343,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 million in PTN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.01 million in PTN stock with ownership of nearly 0.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palatin Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Palatin Technologies Inc. [AMEX:PTN] by around 1,669,435 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,476,001 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 20,957,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,103,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 665,264 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 959,095 shares during the same period.