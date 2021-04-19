Ormat Technologies Inc. [ORA] Stock trading around $80.81 per share: What’s Next?

Ormat Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ORA] price surged by 2.21 percent to reach at $1.75. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Call Will Be Webcast Simultaneously.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) announced that it plans to announce its first quarter 2021 financial results in a press release that will be issued on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

A sum of 5986051 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 801.44K shares. Ormat Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $80.96 and dropped to a low of $77.62 until finishing in the latest session at $80.81.

The one-year ORA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.86. The average equity rating for ORA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ormat Technologies Inc. [ORA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORA shares is $97.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ormat Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Ormat Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ormat Technologies Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19.

ORA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ormat Technologies Inc. [ORA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.74. With this latest performance, ORA shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Ormat Technologies Inc. [ORA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.74, while it was recorded at 78.11 for the last single week of trading, and 77.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ormat Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ormat Technologies Inc. [ORA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.72 and a Gross Margin at +39.17. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.12.

Return on Total Capital for ORA is now 6.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ormat Technologies Inc. [ORA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.17. Additionally, ORA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ormat Technologies Inc. [ORA] managed to generate an average of $60,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Ormat Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ORA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ormat Technologies Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ormat Technologies Inc. go to 15.20%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. [ORA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,009 million, or 95.90% of ORA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORA stocks are: ORIX CORP with ownership of 10,988,577, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,068,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.23 million in ORA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $341.29 million in ORA stock with ownership of nearly 10.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ormat Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Ormat Technologies Inc. [NYSE:ORA] by around 8,472,894 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 2,297,420 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 38,845,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,615,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,004,532 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 962,959 shares during the same period.