Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL] Revenue clocked in at $4.70 million, up 149.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ: MTSL] gained 34.49% or 0.99 points to close at $3.86 with a heavy trading volume of 94525256 shares. The company report on April 17, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (“MTS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq – MTSL)for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by SharpLink, Inc. (“SharpLink”). Under the terms of the agreement, holders of SharpLink’s outstanding common stock immediately prior to the merger will receive ordinary shares of MTS. On a pro forma and fully-diluted basis for the combined company, MTS shareholders will be diluted, owning only approximately 14% of the combined company.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether the MTS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to MTS shareholders.

It opened the trading session at $5.48, the shares rose to $5.68 and dropped to $3.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTSL points out that the company has recorded 188.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -365.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 260.34K shares, MTSL reached to a volume of 94525256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for MTSL stock

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.62. With this latest performance, MTSL shares gained by 53.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 188.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 1.86 for the last 200 days.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.27 and a Gross Margin at +64.24. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.70.

Return on Total Capital for MTSL is now -6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL] managed to generate an average of -$5,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.40% of MTSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTSL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 134,267, which is approximately 8.309% of the company’s market cap and around 71.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 42,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in MTSL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $39000.0 in MTSL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ:MTSL] by around 43,900 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 11,240 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 137,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTSL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,000 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,069 shares during the same period.