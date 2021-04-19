Market cap of Zillow Group Inc. [Z] reaches 22.33B – now what?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] traded at a low on 04/16/21, posting a -4.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $134.61. The company report on April 14, 2021 that What to Expect in the Housing Market After the Pandemic.

Zillow survey results indicate many of the features that have marked the pandemic-era housing market — including heavy buyer demand, tech tool adoption and rising home prices — are likely to persist.

– Strong demand for homes is likely to continue, but there may be little change in the locations and types of homes Americans prefer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3165183 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zillow Group Inc. stands at 5.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.48%.

The market cap for Z stock reached $22.33 billion, with 165.89 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 3165183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $200.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 8.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 303.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.95, while it was recorded at 139.72 for the last single week of trading, and 113.32 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.16. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now 0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.14. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$29,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

Earnings analysis for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $25,312 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,789,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in Z stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.44 billion in Z stock with ownership of nearly 4.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 21,042,285 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 17,203,566 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 149,790,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,035,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,036,083 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,859,103 shares during the same period.