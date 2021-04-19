Market cap of Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] reaches 4.76B – now what?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] closed the trading session at $25.07 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.65, while the highest price level was $25.225. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2021 First-Quarter Results.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 20, to discuss the company’s 2021 first-quarter results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.11 percent and weekly performance of 0.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, XRX reached to a volume of 3290419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cross Research analysts kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

XRX stock trade performance evaluation

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.84, while it was recorded at 24.79 for the last single week of trading, and 21.03 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.27 and a Gross Margin at +34.76. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 2.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.43. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] managed to generate an average of $7,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,000 million, or 85.80% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 27,769,235, which is approximately 1.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,782,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.8 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $245.25 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -12.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX] by around 10,211,437 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 19,982,824 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 129,358,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,552,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,997,537 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,272,945 shares during the same period.