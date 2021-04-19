Market cap of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE] reaches 4.66B – now what?

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [NYSE: HE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.66%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that HEI Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.34 Per Share.

On February 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) (NYSE: HE) increased HEI’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.33 to $0.34 per share, payable March 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2021 (ex-dividend date of February 24, 2021). The dividend would be equivalent to an annual rate of $1.36 per share.

Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing share price on February 9, 2021 of $33.98, HEI’s dividend yield would be 4.0%.

Over the last 12 months, HE stock rose by 3.62%. The one-year Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.29. The average equity rating for HE stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.66 billion, with 109.18 million shares outstanding and 108.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 646.22K shares, HE stock reached a trading volume of 2766133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HE shares is $34.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HE stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on HE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

HE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, HE shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.98 for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.17, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 36.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +14.09. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HE is now 6.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.35. Additionally, HE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE] managed to generate an average of $53,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

HE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. go to 1.30%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [HE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,409 million, or 52.70% of HE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,164,598, which is approximately 1.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,235,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.97 million in HE stocks shares; and INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $138.5 million in HE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. [NYSE:HE] by around 5,516,938 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 3,341,523 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 47,610,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,468,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,823,996 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,120,570 shares during the same period.