Market cap of Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] reaches 40.61B – now what?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.02%. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Agilent Completes Acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, Expands Role in Fast-growing NGS Market for Precision Oncology.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) announced it has completed the acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, a leader in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based precision oncology solutions.

Resolution Bioscience complements and expands Agilent’s capabilities in NGS-based cancer diagnostics and provides the company with innovative technology to further serve the needs of the fast-growing precision medicine market. The addition of Resolution Bioscience’s liquid biopsy-based diagnostic technologies strengthens Agilent’s offerings to biopharma and clinical diagnostics customers and boosts growth opportunities in the company’s diagnostics and genomics business.

Over the last 12 months, A stock rose by 70.90%. The one-year Agilent Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.82. The average equity rating for A stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.61 billion, with 306.00 million shares outstanding and 304.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, A stock reached a trading volume of 4491658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $139.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on A stock. On November 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for A shares from 103 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 46.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

A Stock Performance Analysis:

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.01, while it was recorded at 132.81 for the last single week of trading, and 111.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agilent Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.12. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.06. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $43,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

A Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 10.80%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,862 million, or 90.90% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,064,185, which is approximately 1.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,804,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.16 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly -0.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 15,371,868 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 16,492,810 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 234,610,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,475,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,687,737 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 556,046 shares during the same period.