Market Analysts see Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Mitek Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MITK] price surged by 6.08 percent to reach at $0.9. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Mitek to Present at Maxim Group’s 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference.

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, announced that CEO Max Carnecchia is scheduled to present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-19, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Carnecchia will participate in a fireside chat with Maxim analyst Allen Klee on Friday, March 19th from 10:30 am – 11:00 am Eastern Time (7:30 am – 8:00 am Pacific). To access the session, investors should register for the conference here.

A sum of 1456063 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 836.54K shares. Mitek Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $15.87 and dropped to a low of $14.7082 until finishing in the latest session at $15.71.

The one-year MITK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.59. The average equity rating for MITK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITK shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mitek Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitek Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on MITK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitek Systems Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for MITK in the course of the last twelve months was 23.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

MITK Stock Performance Analysis:

Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, MITK shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.44, while it was recorded at 14.93 for the last single week of trading, and 13.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mitek Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.29 and a Gross Margin at +86.19. Mitek Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for MITK is now 14.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.93. Additionally, MITK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] managed to generate an average of $21,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Mitek Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

MITK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mitek Systems Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MITK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitek Systems Inc. go to 15.00%.

Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $430 million, or 64.70% of MITK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITK stocks are: LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with ownership of 2,995,391, which is approximately -13.263% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,881,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.28 million in MITK stocks shares; and TORONADO PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $38.31 million in MITK stock with ownership of nearly -18.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitek Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Mitek Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:MITK] by around 3,791,075 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,195,133 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 18,411,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,398,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 812,512 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,242 shares during the same period.