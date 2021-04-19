Market Analysts see Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] gaining to $47. Time to buy?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [NASDAQ: AY] price surged by 1.51 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc to Host Earnings Call.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ:AY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75164.

A sum of 8362636 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares reached a high of $39.19 and dropped to a low of $37.68 until finishing in the latest session at $39.04.

The one-year AY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.67. The average equity rating for AY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AY shares is $44.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

AY Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, AY shares gained by 11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.20 for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.16, while it was recorded at 38.46 for the last single week of trading, and 34.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.18.

Return on Total Capital for AY is now 3.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 413.82. Additionally, AY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 391.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] managed to generate an average of $26,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

AY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -471.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc go to 49.50%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [AY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,837 million, or 48.20% of AY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 6,036,301, which is approximately -19.531% of the company’s market cap and around 44.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,864,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.94 million in AY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $135.66 million in AY stock with ownership of nearly 116.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc [NASDAQ:AY] by around 11,843,988 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 9,669,269 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 25,541,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,054,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,250,398 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,115,546 shares during the same period.