Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] moved up 13.24: Why It’s Important

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] closed the trading session at $57.92 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.53, while the highest price level was $58.3799. The company report on April 16, 2021 that PTC Set to Join S&P 500; Lattice Semiconductor & Progyny to Join S&P MidCap 400; Domtar to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 20:.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent PTC Inc. (NASD:PTC) will replace Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the S&P 500, and Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASD:LSCC) will replace PTC in the S&P MidCap 400. Siemens Healthineers AG (XETR: SHL) acquired Varian Medical Systems Inc. in a deal that closed, April 15.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.41 percent and weekly performance of 15.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, LSCC reached to a volume of 11065893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $50.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $39, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on LSCC stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LSCC shares from 33 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 87.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

LSCC stock trade performance evaluation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.42. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 21.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.54 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.37, while it was recorded at 51.74 for the last single week of trading, and 38.10 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.80 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 10.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.40. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $63,528 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,940 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,293,883, which is approximately 13.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,147,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $761.53 million in LSCC stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $622.58 million in LSCC stock with ownership of nearly 4.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC] by around 9,488,865 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 11,543,341 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 116,045,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,077,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSCC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,795,667 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,768,630 shares during the same period.