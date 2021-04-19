Isoray Inc. [ISR] Stock trading around $0.86 per share: What’s Next?

Isoray Inc. [AMEX: ISR] traded at a low on 04/16/21, posting a -9.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.86. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Isoray Announces the Appointment of Donna Fort as Vice President Sales and Marketing.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and seed brachytherapy innovator, announced that Donna Fort has been appointed Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

CEO Lori Woods said Fort’s appointment adds key expertise. “I am very excited to welcome Donna to the Isoray team. Donna brings some twenty-five years of experience in driving increased company revenue and in building and leading sales and marketing teams. Donna also brings a keen understanding of radiation therapy sequencing, and combination therapy with oncologic agents including immunotherapy to her role at Isoray.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4080221 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Isoray Inc. stands at 9.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.75%.

The market cap for ISR stock reached $134.10 million, with 141.20 million shares outstanding and 139.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, ISR reached a trading volume of 4080221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Isoray Inc. [ISR]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for Isoray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Isoray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ISR stock. On November 10, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ISR shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Isoray Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73.

How has ISR stock performed recently?

Isoray Inc. [ISR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.63. With this latest performance, ISR shares dropped by -41.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.25 for Isoray Inc. [ISR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2916, while it was recorded at 0.9780 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8681 for the last 200 days.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Isoray Inc. [ISR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.66 and a Gross Margin at +52.93. Isoray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.60.

Return on Total Capital for ISR is now -49.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.56. Additionally, ISR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] managed to generate an average of -$65,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Isoray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Earnings analysis for Isoray Inc. [ISR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Isoray Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISR.

Insider trade positions for Isoray Inc. [ISR]

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.20% of ISR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,794,971, which is approximately -0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,348,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 million in ISR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.99 million in ISR stock with ownership of nearly 0.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Isoray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Isoray Inc. [AMEX:ISR] by around 2,289,173 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 237,668 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,437,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,964,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 859,750 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 135,087 shares during the same period.