International Paper Company [IP] moved up 1.24: Why It’s Important

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] price surged by 1.24 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Updated Time – International Paper CEO to Speak at 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Sutton will speak at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference, May 5, 2021. The presentation, followed by a Fireside Chat, is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to view the presentation and/or listen to the webcast live via International Paper’s Internet site http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the “Performance” tab and then clicking on the “Presentations and Events” link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL PAPERInternational Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

A sum of 2920755 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.25M shares. International Paper Company shares reached a high of $57.5829 and dropped to a low of $56.79 until finishing in the latest session at $57.37.

The one-year IP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.28. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $57.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.68 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.48, while it was recorded at 56.18 for the last single week of trading, and 45.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.30. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $9,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

IP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 25.83%.

International Paper Company [IP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,314 million, or 83.50% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,192,056, which is approximately -1.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,043,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.11 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly 1.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 19,570,152 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 25,458,788 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 274,190,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,219,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,009,337 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,098,356 shares during the same period.