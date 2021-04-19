Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Stock trading around $33.25 per share: What’s Next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.32 during the day while it closed the day at $33.25. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Healthpeak Properties® to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 4124691. You may also access the conference call via webcast at www.healthpeak.com under Investor Relations. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak’s website through May 5, 2022, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through May 19, 2021 by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10153846.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock has also gained 2.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEAK stock has inclined by 11.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.87% and gained 9.99% year-on date.

The market cap for PEAK stock reached $17.86 billion, with 538.87 million shares outstanding and 537.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 3637157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $32.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PEAK shares from 26 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

PEAK stock trade performance evaluation

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.24, while it was recorded at 32.96 for the last single week of trading, and 29.14 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.65 and a Gross Margin at +19.75. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.43. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $662,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 440.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 2.50%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,209 million, or 97.80% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,876,336, which is approximately -0.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 56,777,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.87 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 5.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 51,206,473 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 45,618,447 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 420,725,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,550,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,491,914 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,999,082 shares during the same period.