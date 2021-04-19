For Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC], Analyst sees a rise to $4.50. What next?

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] closed the trading session at $8.05 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.9791, while the highest price level was $8.08. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offers For its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and 6.375% Notes due 2024.

Prospect Capital Corporation announced that it has commenced two separate cash tender offers (each a “Tender Offer” and collectively, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase (i) up to $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), and (ii) up to $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes” and together with the 2023 Notes, the “Notes”). Each Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on May 5, 2021 (one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on May 4, 2021), or any other date and time to which the Company extends the applicable Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may be extended, the “Expiration Date”). The Tender Offers are made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated, which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.80 percent and weekly performance of 0.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, PSEC reached to a volume of 2776837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on PSEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90.

PSEC stock trade performance evaluation

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, PSEC shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.54, while it was recorded at 7.99 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.20 and a Gross Margin at +71.27. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.63.

Return on Total Capital for PSEC is now -0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.95. Additionally, PSEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prospect Capital Corporation posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $316 million, or 11.17% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT with ownership of 7,044,854, which is approximately -7.687% of the company’s market cap and around 27.94% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 2,688,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.64 million in PSEC stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $19.52 million in PSEC stock with ownership of nearly 12.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prospect Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC] by around 3,866,136 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,687,574 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 31,752,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,305,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSEC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,314,366 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 161,728 shares during the same period.