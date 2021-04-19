For First Solar Inc. [FSLR], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] closed the trading session at $80.14 on 04/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.16, while the highest price level was $80.375. The company report on April 15, 2021 that First Solar, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 29, 2021.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss these results and its outlook for 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting investor.firstsolar.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 13, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (416) 621-4642 if you are calling from outside the United States and entering the replay passcode 1713277. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately five hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.99 percent and weekly performance of 0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, FSLR reached to a volume of 5488781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $83.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $95 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.07.

FSLR stock trade performance evaluation

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, FSLR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.77, while it was recorded at 78.72 for the last single week of trading, and 81.41 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.12. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.69.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.74. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of $78,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Solar Inc. posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 214.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 31.90%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,486 million, or 81.70% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,672,907, which is approximately 20.502% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 8,559,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $685.93 million in FSLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $654.38 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 6.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 18,155,031 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 10,689,277 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 52,085,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,929,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,675,725 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,756,099 shares during the same period.