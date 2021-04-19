For Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] loss -15.40% or -6.31 points to close at $34.67 with a heavy trading volume of 6775505 shares. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Editas Medicine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Update.

Strengthened Leadership by Appointing James (Jim) C. Mullen as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa A. Michaels, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

Appointed Meeta Chatterjee, Ph.D., to Board of Directors.

It opened the trading session at $38.27, the shares rose to $39.22 and dropped to $33.5828, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EDIT points out that the company has recorded 7.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, EDIT reached to a volume of 6775505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $53.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EDIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05.

Trading performance analysis for EDIT stock

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.14. With this latest performance, EDIT shares dropped by -25.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.25, while it was recorded at 39.67 for the last single week of trading, and 43.18 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.61. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.82.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -37.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.64. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$493,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Editas Medicine Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]

There are presently around $1,837 million, or 73.70% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,125,564, which is approximately -5.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,824,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.95 million in EDIT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $183.94 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly -3.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Editas Medicine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 3,770,022 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 5,997,334 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 43,226,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,994,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,579,365 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 439,713 shares during the same period.