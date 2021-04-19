For Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AEVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.90%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.02 billion, with 211.04 million shares outstanding and 89.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, AEVA stock reached a trading volume of 2465480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeva Technologies Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 417.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.90. With this latest performance, AEVA shares dropped by -26.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeva Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $140 million, or 6.70% of AEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 2,222,444, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.90% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 1,883,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.32 million in AEVA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.1 million in AEVA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE:AEVA] by around 12,382,059 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 15,713,718 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,435,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,660,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEVA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,113,543 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 12,092,958 shares during the same period.