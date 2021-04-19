FBR & Co. slashes price target on Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] – find out why.

Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.43%. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Energy Focus Partners with Batteries Plus Bulbs for National Retail Distribution.

Energy Focus’ High-Quality, Innovative LED Lighting Products Will Be Offered to Batteries Plus Bulbs’ 700+ Stores.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”), LED and control technologies, has partnered with Batteries Plus Bulbs to offer Energy Focus’ products for distribution to the franchise’s 700-plus stores across the U.S. The initial offering centers on Energy Focus’ patented RedCap® emergency-backup battery integrated LED tubes, its military-grade DockLights and extension arms, and its award-winning, patent-pending EnFocusTM lighting control system. All three product lines deliver unique value propositions with superior lighting, proven quality, optimal energy efficiency, environmental sustainability and human health driven by state-of-the-art technologies.

Over the last 12 months, EFOI stock rose by 96.27%. The average equity rating for EFOI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.11 million, with 3.49 million shares outstanding and 2.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 492.04K shares, EFOI stock reached a trading volume of 6970001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

EFOI Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, EFOI shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Focus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. Energy Focus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.54.

Return on Total Capital for EFOI is now -48.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.58. Additionally, EFOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] managed to generate an average of -$104,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Energy Focus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

EFOI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Focus Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc. go to 35.00%.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.50% of EFOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 279,535, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 71,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in EFOI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.14 million in EFOI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Focus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI] by around 329,446 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 149,007 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFOI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,632 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 134,367 shares during the same period.