Enbridge Inc. [ENB] is 16.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] traded at a high on 04/16/21, posting a 0.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.32. The company report on April 17, 2021 that Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2021 First Quarter Results on May 7.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update and review 2021 first quarter results on May 7, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge’s media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5004007 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enbridge Inc. stands at 1.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.36%.

The market cap for ENB stock reached $75.62 billion, with 2.03 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 5004007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $41.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has ENB stock performed recently?

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.23 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.97, while it was recorded at 37.04 for the last single week of trading, and 32.56 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.38 and a Gross Margin at +36.75. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.65.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.25. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] managed to generate an average of $300,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enbridge Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 6.71%.

Insider trade positions for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

There are presently around $38,560 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 154,856,490, which is approximately 4.192% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 76,667,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $2.58 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 35.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 459 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 70,459,406 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 93,710,333 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 869,045,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,033,214,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,756,150 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,816,629 shares during the same period.