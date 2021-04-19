Curis Inc. [CRIS] Revenue clocked in at $10.80 million, up 40.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] loss -5.90% on the last trading session, reaching $11.49 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced that on April 1, 2021, the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Curis approved the grant of inducement stock options to purchase a total of 167,300 shares of Curis common stock to five new employees, with a grant date of April 1, 2021 (the “Q2 2021 Inducement Grants”).

Each of the Q2 2021 Inducement Grants has an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on April 1, 2021. Each stock option has a 10 year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares underlying the award vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and an additional 6.25% of the original number of shares underlying the award vesting on each successive three-month period thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the respective vesting dates. Each stock option was granted as an inducement equity award outside of the Company’s Third Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan and was made as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company.

Curis Inc. represents 66.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.12 billion with the latest information. CRIS stock price has been found in the range of $11.17 to $12.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, CRIS reached a trading volume of 2986029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $17.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Laidlaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 103.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

Trading performance analysis for CRIS stock

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, CRIS shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 783.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1411.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.74. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -276.03.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -22.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.43. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,068,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Curis Inc. [CRIS]

There are presently around $728 million, or 71.50% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,707,790, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,756,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.65 million in CRIS stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $50.17 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 251.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 49,771,790 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 6,883,916 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 6,690,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,346,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,005,314 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,505,250 shares during the same period.