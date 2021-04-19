CSX Corporation [CSX] stock Resumed by Vertical Research analyst, price target now $98

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.36%. The company report on April 16, 2021 that CSX Closes Sale on First Phase of the $525-Million Rail Transaction with the Commonwealth of Virginia.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) confirmed the closing of the first phase of a comprehensive $525-million rail agreement with the Commonwealth of Virginia. This transaction is part of the Commonwealth’s previously announced multi-billion dollar rail transportation initiative to improve service and infrastructure in the state.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“CSX is pleased to close the first phase of this transaction with the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “This transaction highlights our ability to find creative ways to generate meaningful value from our assets while enhancing the safety and efficiency of passenger and freight rail service in a vital transportation corridor. CSX looks forward to our continued partnership with the Commonwealth which will benefit commuters as well as our valued freight customers in the future.”.

Over the last 12 months, CSX stock rose by 62.66%. The one-year CSX Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.51. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.09 billion, with 763.00 million shares outstanding and 758.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, CSX stock reached a trading volume of 3689946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $103.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $84 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.32 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.36, while it was recorded at 98.46 for the last single week of trading, and 84.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.97. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 14.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.33. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 15.34%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56,173 million, or 76.50% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 70,004,980, which is approximately 2.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,475,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.16 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.14 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 0.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 638 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 34,035,536 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 36,880,782 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 498,556,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,473,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,916,553 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,417,157 shares during the same period.